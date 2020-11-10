Karbhari Laybhari Written Update Nov 9 2020: Priyanka Kicks Shona Out Of Her Room

In this episode of Karbhari Laybhari, Vaishali and Nagya assume that Priyanka and Rajveer have fallen in love with each other. Nagya runs around the village screaming and telling Rajveer to make Priyanka his girlfriend. On the other hand, Vaishali runs away from Priyanka warning her not to speak to Rajveer and not to fall in love with her. The four friends meet at the bridge and start arguing. Priyanka and Rajvir get into a verbal spat over why Rajveer came to meet Shona. They start abusing each other and their friends take them away from each other.

Nisha sits in porch and has some fruits when Deepa comes there and manipulates her. She says Nisha will have to do household chores in a few weeks when Rajveer becomes the Karbhari of their house since he has the post now. Nisha says nothing like this will happen since Kanchan handles everything. Meanwhile, Rajveer comes home and sweetly tells Nisha that she should have let the fruits ripen so it would taste better.

Nisha fumes and tells Rajveer that he has no right to tell her what she has to do in life. She goes to her bedroom and Kanchan asks Deepa what's wrong with Nisha. Deepa lies that Rajveer asked her not to eat the fruits. Kanchan scolds Rajveer and he leaves quietly. Deepa then manipulates Kanchan saying that Nisha might have brought bad luck into Prithvi's life and their house.

Priyanka comes home and finds her belongings out of her own room. She asks Lakhan who did that and he says Shona did it. Priyanka goes to Shona’s room and confronts her about her belongings. Shona says she likes such thrilling things and that is why she threw her things out of the room. Priyanka fumes with rage and throws Shona out of the room. Shona creates a drama in front of Ankush Patil. Priyanka says she won't let Shona live in her room anymore.

Ankush Patil agrees with Priyanka and tells Shona he will arrange another room for her. Priyanka asks Hema to throw Shona's belongings out of her room. Shona challenges Priyanka that she will snatch her room away soon.

