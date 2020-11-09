Karbhari Laybhari Written Update Nov 7 2020: Rajvir To Enter Politics?

In this episode of Karbhari Laybhari, Rajvir enters Ankush Patil's house and bumps into Priyanka. He asks Priyanka what she had been doing in their house, to which Priyanka lies that she works there. Rajvir tells Priyanka that he has come to apologise to Ankush Patil's daughter and bumps into a table. Jagdish comes to see who it is and Rajvir hides in Shona's room. Jagdish comes there and Shona tries to distract him. Later, Shona flirts with Rajvir and tells him that she won't let anyone know he was in her bedroom.

The next morning, Rajvir hits Nagya and confronts him for leaving him alone last night. He tells Nagya that he had to deal with Shona last night because Jagdish sensed someone in their house. Nagya tells Rajvir that if people come to know he was with Shona at Ankush Patil's house last night, they will defame him. They decide to go to Ankush Patil's house to tell the girl (Priyanka) not to tell anyone that he was at Ankush Patil's house.

Shona and Ankush Patil enjoy a cup of tea and she flirts with him. Later, Ankush Patil asks Priyanka to take care of their guest. An MLA comes to Kanchan's house and asks if her family members entered the opposite political party. Kanchan tells the MLA that Rajvir is not interested in politics. Yashwantrao suggests the MLA give Rajvir a small portfolio in their party so he won't enter any other party. The MLA agrees with Yashwantrao and decides to make Rajvir the chairman of Yuva Sena. Kanchan tells the MLA that Prithvi was supposed to get the portfolio but he says Rajvir should get the post.

Kanchan calls Rajvir and lashes him out saying that he did everything for the post of a chairman. Rajvir says he has no clue what she's talking about but Kanchan tells him that she knows him well. Kanchan then tells Rajvir that he should take the post but stay away from it as far as possible. Rajvir agrees to her and tells Nagya about it. Nagya tells him to solve each of his problems one by one. At the Patil's house, Shona meets Rajvir and starts flirting with him. She tells him to do a film with her but Priyanka stops her and asks her to stay away from him.

