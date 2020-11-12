'Karbhari Laybhari' Written Update | Nov 11 2020: Ankush Patil To Teach Rajveer A Lesson

This episode of Karbhari Laybhari starts with Shona flirting with Ankush Patil. She clicks a few pictures of Ankush Patil and tells him that she is searching for a new hero for her film. She tells him that he looks like her next hero and he will earn in crores if he agrees to do a film with her. Ankush Patil says he has a lot of money and does not need anymore. Shona then tries to convince him to invest her film when Ankush Patil's secretary comes there and takes Ankush Patil outside.

Ankush Patil learns from his secretary that Rajveer has entered politics. He also comes to know that he had come to their house during 'Paksha Pravesh'. Ankush decides to teach Rajveer a lesson and leaves his house furiously. Meanwhile, Priyanka listens to this conversation and feels bad that her father has misunderstood Rajveer. She decides to go and tells Rajveer to stay away from her house as well as her father.

When Priyanka leaves to go and meet Rajveer, Shona stops her asking if she's going to meet someone special. Priyanka says all her friends are special for her. Shona tries to act innocent in front of Priyanka but as soon as Priyanka leaves, she plans to hurt her. On the other other hand, Rajveer makes preparations for an event while Prithvi byhearts his speech.

Kanchan guides Prithvi with his speech when Nisha brings him dry fruits to eat so the speech is a killer. Kanchan tells Prithvi that he should tell everyone that he has got the post and will be guiding Rajveer. Meanwhile, Rajveer asks if Prithvi is ready and Kanchan lashes him saying if anyone asks him about his post, he should say he will do as Prithvi guides him. Prithvi goes to get ready and Nisha follows him too.

Deepa manipulates Kanchan saying that she should not send Nisha or Prithvi's speech will be ruined. Kanchan blackmails Nisha to stay back and welcome Prithvi when he comes back home. Meanwhile, Priyanka and Vaishali go to meet Rajveer at his village. Shona fools Ankush Rao and tells that her director loved his pictures and wants to cast him as her next hero. She tells him a fake story about her upcoming movie and convinces him to pay the advance of their film.

Ankush Patil's secretary tells Ankush to do something about Rajveer. Ankush Patil decides to meet Rajveer at the 'Sabha'. Rajveer leaves for the 'Sabha' but his mother get disappointed by it. Sadham assures he will stay behind Rajveer like his shadow.

