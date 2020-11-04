'Below Deck Med' Star Hannah Ferrier Gives Birth To A Girl, See Her First Pictures

On November 2, 2020, Actor Hannah Ferrier took to her Instagram and revealed that she gave birth to a daughter named Ava Grace Roberts. Ava is the first child to Below Deck Med star and her partner Josh. She captioned the picture saying that ‘Madam’ has arrived, and the couple is so happy to welcome their little girl- Ava Grace Roberts. The television actor revealed that her daughter was born on October 26, 2020, and she has captured the couple’s hearts forever.

Hannah Ferrier gives birth to baby girl

Wearing a simple yet beautiful white dress, Hannah shared three adorable pictures with her daughter wrapped in white cloth. The last picture shows Ava yawning beautifully. Hannah also credited the photographer Poppy Peterson. Fellow actor Josiah Carter commented, “I CAN NOOOTT!!! She’s so beautiful, congratulations to both of you. Can’t wait for a cuddle xx” with kissing emoticon. Fans also poured love and congratulated the couple in the comments section.

A week after 2-year anniversary, Ava is born

It is seen that Ava’s birth came after a week of Hannah and Josh’s two-year anniversary. Last week, the actor posted a picture flaunting her baby bump penning, “2-year anniversary with my gorgeous man.” She continued to write that words cannot express how much she is looking forward to their next chapter. She looked gorgeous wearing blue gown in the picture.

The Below Deck Med keeps her fans updated regularly about her daily activities on her social media handles. And ever since she has announced her baby girls’ arrival, her friends and fans have poured love. Her co-star Jessica More even called Ava ‘the most precious little nugget’. Bravolebrities like Anastasia Surmava, Tracy Tutor, Brandi Redmond, Hannah Berner and Kary Brittingham offered well wishes to the couple.

Australian actor along with her adorable looks, she prompted Bravo TV for a chance to be a star of their Mediterranean version of the reality show, Below Deck. She played Chief Stewardess and became part of yacht’s crew. She established herself as a hard-working actor and climbed up the ladder of success by overcoming a lot of hurdles.

