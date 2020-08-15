Taimur Ali Khan's Photos That Made Fans' Hearts Melt; Check Them Out

Saif and Kareena are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. While the couple has a huge fan following, they face a tough competition from their very own munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan. Recently, the Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that they were expecting their second child. While Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy broke the internet, several even took to social media to share posts of the family.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Expecting Second Child; Family Shares Statement

While some have shared Taimur Ali Khan’s photos, some shared Karena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan’s photos. Taimur is not only one of the cutest star kids but he also has a huge fan following. Interestingly, the 3 year old also has several fan pages on various social media accounts. Taimur is also extremely media-friendly and often gets captured by the paparazzi and fans. The Bollywood actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares pictures with her sweetheart son Taimur.

ALSO READ: 'Wake Up And Makeup': Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Her 'Monday Mood'

Here are 15 times when Taimur Ali Khan's photos made fans' hearts melt:

This Rakshabandhan post featuring Taimur and Inaaya received a lot of love. Kareena captioned the post as, “Inni wondering how Tim got that pout

#Repost @sakpataudi. On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni”.

Taimur Ali Khan seems to be quite mischievous, Kareena’s posts on Instagram are akin to this fact. This father-son post captured the hearts of several fans. Bebo captioned the post as, “Saif said, "I always got your back"... Tim took it literally ❤️

.#FavouriteBoys #QuarantineMornings”.

ALSO READ: Ranbir, Kareena, Saif Have Gala Time As The Kapoors Enjoy Family Lunch On Raksha Bandhan

Taimur seems to have inherited his mother’s quirky nature. The Instagram post shared by Kareena Kapoor on Mother’s Day is akin to the fact. Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the post as, “This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim ❤️😂

#HappyMothersDay”.

While Taimur cuteness has won the hearts of several fans, his efforts to save the planet has also melted several hearts. Kareena captioned the post as, “My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all.

Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew”.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Not Only Taimur Ali Khan But His Nanny Also Has A Separate Fanbase?

Here are some other pictures that have been shared by fans:

Promo Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.