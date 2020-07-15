Kareena Kapoor Voices Support For Tata Memorial Hospital's Fundraiser

Actor Kareena Kapoor has come forward during the times of crisis and pledged her support to various causes during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Be it pledging her support to the PM Cares Fund or Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra), UNICEF, and Give India, Kareena has evidently voiced her support towards the ongoing COVID-19 fight in the country. This time around, Kareena Kapoor has come in support of the Tata Memorial Hospital, urging people to support generously towards the hospital's fundraiser. Check out her message below -

Kareena Kapoor's support for Tata Memorial Hospital

Kareena took to her Instagram stories and wrote 'Everyone is aware of the selfless work Tata Memorial Hospital does... The compassionate care they bring and how the hospital staff, from director to ward boy, work like giants to help their patients, especially children, navigate through cancer treatment. They are experiencing a cash crunch, but we all can help'. She followed her Instagram story by sharing the swipe-up link to the fundraiser which will be held on Instalive. The fundraiser will feature Dr Rajendra A Badwe, Dr C S Pramesh, and Dr Girish Chinnaswamy.

Recently, Kareena clocked in 20 years in the entertainment industry. She made her debut with the film Refugee which released back in 2000. Kareena took to her Instagram on June 30, 2020, and shared her first shot on the film, which was filmed at 4 Am. In the caption, the actor had written that she woke in the morning to shoot her first shot, and looked in the mirror to tell herself that it is the best decision she could have ever taken. Kareena described her time in the industry to be complete of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence.

Kareena will be next seen alongside Aamir Khan in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was scheduled to release in Christmas 2020 but has been pushed indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film is an official remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. On the other hand, Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht which is all set to be a multistarrer.

