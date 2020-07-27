Unseen Pic Of The Day: Karishma Ka Karishma's Jhanak's 'then' & 'now' Pics; See Here

An unseen picture of TV show Karishma ka Karishma fame Jhanak Shukla has been making rounds on the internet. The then and now picture of the actor has been shared by one of the fan pages and it is sure to leave you stunned. Jhanak’s transformation has left netizens shocked as she is completely unrecognisable.

Jhanak Shukla, who played Karishma-a robot in the serial Karishma ka Karishma and who was also seen as Gia Kapur, the sister of Preity Zinta in Kal Ho Naa Ho, is now all grown. In the ‘then’ picture the actor can be seen in her Karishma avatar. She can be seen sporting a white and red turtle neck dress. She also opted for a fringe haircut along with a bun. In the after picture, the 24-year old actor can be seen posing in a white floral printed top and opted for a middle parting low ponytail and hoop earrings. Take a look at the picture below.

Also read | ‘Khichdi’ & ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ To Return On Television Amid Lockdown?

Seeing this picture, netizens were shocked by seeing the transformation of Jhanak. Netizens could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The post also received several likes and comments. One of the users wrote, “Hahahahaha best person of our childhood”. While the other one wrote, “She is so cute, both now and then!” Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Tusshar Poses With Ekta And Jeetendra For Cute Family Photo

About the actor

Apart from Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karishma Ka Karishma, the actor also featured in shows like Son Pari, CID, Hatim and few others. She was last seen in Tanveer Khan’s Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante alongside Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma in a pivotal role. She has also gone on to produce a few films such as Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hain Tere, Father's Day Tribute, Maa Hoon Main, U-Turn.

During an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor revealed how she does not want to pursue acting as her career. The actor revealed that she is interested in pursuing a career in archaeology. When asked if she was going to be seen on the big screen, she revealed that she does not want to pursue a career in acting. She said that her parents are actors and it is a pretty hectic profession. She added that she might do it as a hobby later in life, but not anytime soon.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sanjay Staring At Madhuri In A Still From 'Khalnayak' Is Unmissable

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Basu Chatterjee's 'Chitchor' Cast's Candid Pic Is A Visual Delight

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.