Shakti Mohan's Throwback Picture Of Her Dressed As A Bunny Will Make Your Day; See Post

Shakti Mohan entered the entertainment industry after winning the dance reality show Dance India Dance season 2. She soon got popular for her role as Kria Ghai in the TV show Dil Dosti Dance. The dancer later was seen as a guest or a participant in many dance reality shows.

She is a passionate dancer who went to pursue her dreams, but it looks like the actor has always been a performer. Shakti Mohan had shared a throwback picture from one of her school performances in which she looked adorable. Take a look at the picture here.

Shakti Mohan's throwback pictures are just adorable

Shakti Mohan shared this throwback picture of her from her school performance, a few days back. In the caption, the dancer mentioned that she had dressed up as a bunny for one of her school performances, which means the actor had been into performing arts since her childhood. All dressed up as a bunny rabbit, the dancer looked adorable in the picture.

Another throwback picture Shakti Mohan shared on her Instagram, from her childhood days, was this family picture. It looks like the family of six had clicked the picture while on a vacation, as the glorious Taj Mahal is seen in the background. She is the cute girl smiling in a blue sweater and the black cap, which had FRIEND written on it.

The other people tagged in the picture are Shakti Mohan's sisters, Mukti Mohan, Kriti Mohan and Neeti Mohan. Currently, Shakti Mohan runs a YouTube channel with the help of her sister Mukti Mohan and also shares dance videos regularly.

