Karishma Tanna Asks Fans To ‘stay Home’ With A Unique Portrait Of Herself; See Pic

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people have been containing themselves at home. Even actors are quarantining indoors as the lockdown has put a hold on the shooting of shows and films as well. Many prominent personalities have been using social media to make people aware of the need to stay indoors during this time. Television actor Karishma Tanna recently shared a beautiful artwork of herself and asked fans to stay indoors.

Karishma Tanna asks fans to stay home with a portrait of herself

Karishma Tanna recently took to social media to share a beautiful portrait of herself. The artwork was done by an online graphic illustrator with whom Karishma Tanna had collaborated. The actor is seen dressed in a golden shimmery saree with a navy blue blouse. But what is peculiar is that she is wearing a face mask to protect herself amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The picture also had the lines, “Just stay home, aaj jaane ki zidd naa karo” written across it. One cannot ignore Karishma Tanna's gorgeous eyes that seem highlighted in the picture. She has also donned a beautiful set of bangles and a chunky neckpiece.

Karishma Tanna also took to the caption to explain how this attire with the facemask has now become “the new normal”. She further wrote, “Current state of mind. The future is hazy but let’s hope we come out stronger”.

Check out Karishma Tanna’s latest portrait picture here:

Many fans took to the comments section to showcase their love for the amazing artwork. However, it was the Minister of Textiles and former television actor, Smriti Irani’s comments that took away all the attention. She took to the comments to add, “Artwork is mind-blowing”. Actor Hina Khan also left an awe emoji in the comments section for Karishma Tanna’s portrait.

A few days ago, Karishma Tanna underwent a toe surgery during the lockdown. The actor got operated for an ingrown nail and also explained how she could not wait any further as it was infected. She even shared the news with her fans while posting pictures of her plastered toe. She also added how her operated toe has been very painful.

