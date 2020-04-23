Karishma Tanna Takes Up Savage Challenge; Says 'Felt Good Grooving After Long'

The current nationwide lockdown has pushed people indoors. But many Bollywood and TV stars are urging people to take the situation positively. From learning house chores to making funny videos, celebrities are not leaving any stone unturned to keep their fans entertained on the internet. Recently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna also joined the list, as she took a trending online challenge, the Savage Challenge.

READ | Anusha Dandekar To Karishma Tanna: Celebs Sporting Beige Ethnic Suits Gracefully

Interestingly, on Wednesday evening, that is April 22, 2020, Karishma Tanna shared a video on her social media feed. In the video, she is seen dancing on American rapper Megan Thee Stallion's recently released single, Savage. Karishma looked stunning as she wore a black crop-top teamed with a pair of blue denim. Instagramming the video, she wrote a caption that read, 'Tried this #savage challenge / Felt good grooving after long 😛 / #bored #isolation #quarantine'.

Watch the video below:

READ | Karishma Tanna Has Impressive Collection Of Printed Outfits | See Pics

The video garnered more than 400k views within hours. Her fans and followers flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons after watching the video. Meanwhile, her industry peers also showered love on her in the comments, including Dalljiet Kaur and Aamna Sharif. On the other side, praising Karishma Tanna's attempt, a user wrote, 'Savage expressions ... desi savage wid de latkas n jhatkas'.

READ | Karishma Tanna Serves Chai & Biscuit To Her Building's Staff; Urges Fans To Help People

This is not the first time when she has grabbed the attention of her fans amid the lockdown. A few days back, while teasing fans about weekend plans, she added a pinch of humour to give a good laugh to the viewers in a quirky video. The video tickled the funny bones of many internet users.

READ | Karishma Tanna Talks About Her 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Audition; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.