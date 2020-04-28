Karishma Tanna Shares A Monochromatic Pic With A Classic Song As Caption; See Here

Ever since Karishma Tanna dipped her toes in the television industry, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses with her stellar sartorial choices and is considered among the pioneers of fashion from the television industry. Be it an Indian attire or a western bodycon outfit, the actor has time-and-again inspired masses with her fashion choices. Recently, Karishma Tanna shared some pictures of her from a recent photoshoot.

Karishma Tanna, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture, which features the actor donning necklaces, shoulder pieces. With minimal makeup, Karishma Tanna is seen closing her eyes and smiling. With the picture shared, she wrote: “Aaj Jaane ki Zidd Na Karo .#favsong #love #smile #isolation”. Take a look at the picture shared.

Karishma's other monochrome pictures

Karishma Tanna last graced the big screen with Sanju along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Hailed as one of the most successful films of 2018, Sanju not only impressed the audience with its gripping plot but also managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. If the reports are to be believed, Karishma will be next seen in Tina and Lolo. Helmed by Devang Dholakia, the films also stars Sunny Leone and Dipak Tijori in the leading roles.

