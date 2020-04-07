Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Will Karishma Tanna Emerge As Ultimate Winner Of The Show?

Karishma Tanna, who is currently competing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 which is hosted by Rohit Shetty, may win the show according to a news portal. Karishma Tanna has been performing her tasks incredibly well. Hence, the fans are speculating that Karishma Tanna may have a lead or end up winning Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Will Karishma Tanna emerge as ultimate winner?

The Sanju actor has only received tough competition from Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, and a few other contestants. According to a news portal, Karishma Tanna has almost reached victory and is facing a mild level of competition from her fellow participants. She has had an impressive journey on the show which has been a subject of praise for many of her fans. Apart from this, Rohit Shetty has praised Karishma Tanna on several occasions for performing her tasks well.

Fans of Karishma Tanna have no doubt that she will be crowned the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. They have been praising her journey and her various tasks on social media, claiming that she has won the competition already. In a recent post shared on Instagram, her fans have already tagged her as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The actor's journey on the show has also been praised with fans saying that she started off as a fearful contestant and has now emerged as the closest winner in this year’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Karishma Tanna had admitted that she was indeed very scared to be a part of the show.

