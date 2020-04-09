'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Star, Karan Patel's Sweet Gesture For A Lady Backfires; Watch Video

Karan Patel has been dominating the small screen industry since he perfected the role of Raman Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor’s TV series, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. With the show, Karan managed to get a huge fan following that cannot get enough of the star. The actor then moved on to star in another TV series but this time, it was not a basic daily soap. Karan Patel grabbed his spot in the contestant list of the famous reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Read more about Karan Patel’s Khatron Ke Khiladi journey.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Will Karishma Tanna Emerge As Ultimate Winner Of The Show?

Also Read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Fame Karishma Tanna's Lockdown Diaries Includes Productive Activities

Khatron Ke Khiladi star, Karan Patel fails at enacting SRK's signature scene

The star has successfully moved on to bring out an unseen aspect of his personality from the reality TV show. In the same context, Karan was recently trying to enact the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, but it certainly didn’t end up well. Karan tried to recreate Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s climax scene of the actor stretching his arms out to help Kajol board the train.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Bharti Singh Pulls Amruta Khanvilkar's Leg In Rohit Shetty Style

He went on to do the same with a bus and instead of Karan’s any onscreen co-star the audience saw a foreigner. Things went south when Patel stretched out his hand to bring the foreigner on the bus, she smartly took away his wristwatch. This was not the only time he tried to enact Shah Rukh Khan. Karan had once also showed off his dance moves to Dard -E-Disco from SRK’s blockbuster, Om Shanti Om.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna Rescues 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Host Rohit Shetty With Home-cooked Food

Also Read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10': Shivin Narang Steals Balraj Syal's Date Away; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.