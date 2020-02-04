'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Contestants Who Got Injured While Performing Tasks In Previous Season

Khaltron Ke Khiladi season 10 is all set to kickstart in February. This season once again will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be shot in Bulgaria this time. We have made a list of some of the contestants who got injured while performing tasks in the previous season. Check them out:

Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan was one of the contestants in season nine of Khatron Ke Khiladi. During one of the tasks, Aditya Narayan was injured. Reportedly, the singer fell down and injured his eye. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and was advised to rest for a week.

Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta was reported to be suffering from a few injuries while performing a stunt. He was also bitten by a python while trying to save fellow contestant Bharti Singh. However, due to a shoulder injury during a stunt, Vikas had to quit the show. Reportedly, Vikas Gupta was in a lot of pain due to his injury and was on heavy doses of painkillers.

Bharti Singh

During the semi-finale task, Bharti Singh sustained a severe leg injury and lost her chance to reach the finale. In another task, Bharti suffered from a panic attack. She got an asthma attack while performing the task. In spite of all her injuries, Bharti Singh was still one of the best contestants of the seasons.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty was one of the contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. While performing a stunt, she suffered major injuries. Shamita Shetty suffered several injuries while performing the stunt. According to reports, she tore several tissues in her chest and the entire upper body was left into a contraction.

Image Source - Rohit Shetty Instagram

