Karishma Tanna Talks About Her 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Audition; Read Details

Karishma Tanna who is now one of the most popular faces in Indian television recently revealed in an interview with a publication about the time when she struggled to pull off even the 'basics of dialogue delivery'. The actor spoke about her 'horrible' audition for her debut television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu which started airing in the year 2001. Recalling her audition, Karishma Tanna said that she was extremely nervous during her audition as she did not know the basics of shooting.

Karishma Tanna recalls that she did not know about the basics of shooting

Karishma Tanna said that she just knew that she had to utter the dialogue after the 'Roll Camera Action' part. However, she also added that she was clueless about facing the camera, the ethics of dialogue delivery and other things. The actor further said that she asked her director to guide her during the audition process. Karisma Tanna, however, said that her first audition shot for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi turned out to be good enough.

Karishma Tanna reveals that she fumbled several times during her audition

She described her audition for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to be horrible. The Naagin actor said that she was good at learning her lines but that she used to become nervous while facing the camera.

Karishma further said that she fumbled several times during her audition process but yet got selected for the part. She also said that her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi producer Ekta Kapoor did not care much about the dialogues but instead wanted her actors to fit into the part. She added that she, fortunately, fit into the part so she got selected for the role.

