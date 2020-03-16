Karishma Tanna Posts Adorable Pictures As She Bonds With Her Dog Koko | Pic Inside

Karishma Tanna is an actor in the Indian entertainment industry. She is popularly known for her roles in television serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Qayamat Ki Raat and many more. She was also the first runner-up in the television reality show, Bigg Boss. The actor has a huge fan following on social media and fans look up to her for fashion inspiration. Recently she took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of herself with her pet dog.

Read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Contestant Karishma Tanna Disappointed Because Of This

Karishma Tanna's bonding time with her pet

The actor posted a bunch of pictures with her dog who is known as Koko. In the picture, she can be seen wearing grey-coloured camisole top with checkered pajamas. She has tied her up in a bun and without a hint of makeup. Check out the picture below.

Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Switches Sides, Gets Trolled By Rohit Shetty

The actor seems to be sharing a very close bond with her dog and keeps her fans updated with videos and pictures of the adorable creature. Koko too has an Instagram account under the name @Koko_tanna. Fans of Karishma Tanna seem to love seeing her with her dog and therefore she is often seen posting pictures with him. Here are more pictures of them together for you to check out.

Read | Karishma Tanna, Alaya F And Janhvi Kapoor's Outfits Are 'cool For The Summer'

Read | Karishma Tanna's Dog Koko Tanna's Most Adorable Photos And Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.