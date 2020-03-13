The Debate
Karishma Tanna's Dog Koko Tanna's Most Adorable Photos And Videos

Television News

Karishma Tanna is obsessed with her dog, Koko Tanna and even has a special Instagram page for her dog. Take a look at her pictures with Koko Tanna.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna's fans know all about her obsession with fashion, beauty, and travel. Tanna's obsession with acting is pretty evident but another fancy obsession of hers is her special dog, Koko. Karishma Tanna is always trending with her various photos on Instagram. The actress on several occasions has taken pictures with her dog, Koko. Tanna even has a special Instagram page for her Koko. Listed below is everything you need to know about Karishma Tanna's dog, Koko Tanna. 

READ:Karishma Tanna's Best Traditional Looks That Would Make For Gorgeous Bridal Outfits

Everything you need to know about Karishma Tanna's dog, Koko Tanna

READ:Karishma Tanna's Throwback Picture Is The Cue To Slay THIS Unconventional Accessory

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

READ:Karishma Tanna, Urvashi Rautela's Stunning Photos Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @koko_tanna on

READ:Karishma Tanna And Shakti Mohan Showcase Their Love For Cartoons With These Looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

READ:Karishma Tanna Loves Quirky, Outlandish Outfits And These Photos Are Proof

Karishma Tanna loves her dog, Koko Tanna and the pictures above are proof of the same. Tanna has also promoted brands that cater to dogs and their health. She is big on animals and her fans have yet another reason to love her. The television and film actress has done well on both the platforms and taken over social media as well with her vibrant posts every now and then. 

READ:Karishma Tanna And Janhvi Kapoor Show How To Style A Plain White Saree; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @koko_tanna on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

READ:These Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra And Karishma Tanna Will Give You Vacay Vibes

 

 

