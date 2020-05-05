Karishma Tanna Returns To Home Workout Despite Toe Injury, Says 'can't Stop'

Karishma Tanna has been entertaining her fans amid coronavirus lockdown with various dance videos and home workout videos. The actor recently informed that she had suffered from a toe injury while working out. She stopped posting and updating her fans with any workout videos after that. Recently, Karishma Tanna decided to get back to her regular routine despite her toe injury.

Karisma Tanna shared a picture of herself, where the actor is seen showcasing a yoga posture. In the picture, she is standing on the support of her hands with her legs up in the air taking the support of the wall. Her toe injury is clearly visible in the picture. Karishma Tanna captioned the picture with words, “Can’t Stop Won’t stop ✋”. In the picture, she is seen in casual athleisure that is a light blue tank top and black sweat pants. Fans really praised her spirit and also complimented her for her hustle. One of her friends wrote, “I mean anyone who can do this in these conditions gotta be a ⭐️”.

Karishma Tanna has been posting photos of her plastered toe on her social media handles. Tanna has stated that this is giving her sleepless nights and thus she has turned to binge-watching everything that she had been wanting to since a long time but could not due to her busy schedule. But Tanna has proudly stated that this injury will not hold her back. She will perform all yoga and strength exercises and will not stop no matter what. She has also posted photos that display her dedication towards fitness on her Instagram handle.

Earlier, Karishma Tanna shared a dance video on her social media feed. In the video, she is seen dancing on American rapper Megan Thee Stallion's recently released single, Savage. Karishma looked stunning as she wore a black crop-top teamed with a pair of blue denim. Instagramming the video, she wrote a caption that read, 'Tried this #savage challenge / Felt good grooving after long 😛 / #bored #isolation #quarantine'.

