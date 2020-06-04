Karishma Tanna Sends Summer Vibes With Stunning Picture In Bikini, Calls It 'June Feel'

Karishma Tanna recently posted a beautiful picture of herself in a classic black bikini. She was seen striking a pose by the water. Her mascara-lashed eyes and nude lips made her look even more beautiful. Karisha Tanna completed her look with an open hair look. Karishma Tanna captioned the picture, “June feel 💕 .#mood #rains #love #quarantine”

Karishma Tanna's fans in huge numbers went swooning over her ravishing look. While some praised her stunning lean body, others can’t get over her summer look. Some fans also appreciated her with heart and smiling emoticons. Take a look at Karishma Tanna's Instagram picture here.

Karishma's creative workout routine

Karishma Tanna has been quite consistent with her home workout amid nationwide lockdown. The actor has shared several videos and pictures on her social media where she is seen working out religiously. Her perfect postures and consistency are widely appreciated by her fans.

In the recent past, Karishma Tanna shared a video where she is seen sharing a creative dance and working out fusion ide. The actor is seen wearing a resistance loop band and doing some squats training as she dances in between on the beats of a pop song. The actor captioned the picture, "Let’s dance and workout 🏋️‍♂️"

Karishma Tanna wishes to wear traditional attires & makeup again

Apart from her home workout and playing with her dog, Karishma Tanna has been also sharing some throwback pictures expressing how she missed wearing fancy clothes and makeup again. She shared a throwback picture of herself from last year's Diwali celebration. She can be seen all decked up in a traditional avatar wherein she can also be seen donning some gorgeous accessories along with a Bindi. But it was Karishma Tanna's caption for the post that caught everyone's attention.

The actor wrote along with the post that she wishes to get ready for events again. Karishma Tanna further added how she is longing to wear Indian clothes. She also expressed her desire to indulge in some makeup and hair sessions again. Karishma further mentioned how she is just being positive that she will soon get to do these things again. Karishma Tanna also urged her fans to stay strong and sane, hoping that everything will fall in place soon.

