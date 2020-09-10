Karishma Tanna Shares Glimpse Of Her Enjoying Morning Tea With 'Gazab Ka Hain Din' Song

Karishma Tanna recently took to Instagram to share a video of her morning musings. The actor is seen enjoying a cup of tea sitting in her balcony. The song Gazab Ka Hai Din can be heard in the background. She is seen playing with her hair and enjoying tea while she grooves on the beats of the song. Karishma Tanna is seen donning a casual look in the video.

She is seen in a yellow graphic tank top. Her look is completed with no-makeup and open hair. Karishma Tanna shared the picture with the caption, “Gazab ka hai dinðŸ’•Love my mornings”. Fans in huge number complimented Karishma Tanna for her video. Actor Aamna Sharif also praised Karishma with a heart emoticon. Take a look at Karishma Tanna's morning video.

Karishma Tanna 'collaborates with the energy of the universe'

In the recent past, Karishma Tanna shared a monochrome picture where the actor was seen donning a faded smile while posing with her eyes closed. She was seen wearing an off-shoulder outfit with her hair let loose. The actor shared the picture with the caption, "Collabrating with the energy of Universe ðŸ–¤" Fans showered love for Karishma Tanna's picture and also praised her posing game. Take a look at her picture.

Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri's relationship rumours

Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri are amongst the prominent faces of the television industry. The duo never addressed any rumours regarding their relationship and neither they made it official. However, their link-up rumours grab headlines every now and then. Now according to Pinkvilla, the couple has ended their relationship for good.

A source revealed to the media outlet that Karishma and Pearl have known each other for a long time. The report stated that they have been acting as 'emotional anchors' for each other for two years. However, both of them decided to quit their relationship two months ago. The report suggested that Karishma Tanna was looking forward to taking her relationship ahead and wanted to marry Pearl V Puri.

Since the duo reportedly didn't see an immediate future in their relationship, they decided to end it. As suggested by Zoom, Karishma and Pearl have known each other for more than five years now. They reportedly developed feelings for each other on the sets of Naagin 3. However, nothing has been confirmed officially by the duo yet, neither the relationship nor the breakup.

