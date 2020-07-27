Karishma Tanna Expresses Gratitude After Being Crowned 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Winner

Karishma Tanna has been declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 2020 season 10. The actor delivered an amazing performance throughout the season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and received tremendous praise from fans. Twitter saw the hashtag Karishma Tanna trend as fans wished her on her spectacular win. The actor has been flooded with comments from fans who have been congratulating her on her great win. Thus, trying to encapsulate all the emotions, Karishma Tanna posted a series of photographs from her winning moment in Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor wrote about her struggles on getting into the industry and how winning the title means so much to her.

Karishma Tanna expresses gratitude and joy in an Instagram post

Sharing a series of photographs from her winning moment, Karishma Tanna wrote a long and heartfelt caption. The actor began her caption by crediting her win to her mother. She said that as she held the trophy, she felt as if she was holding all the dreams which she once dared to dream. Further on, she reminisced her younger days when she was just starting out in the film industry. She wrote how she came from a conventional family and had to bear all the doubts the family would project on her. Karishma Tanna mentioned that people often questioned her choice of career and even insisted that she get a stable job and also to get married soon. She mentioned that she was told “it’s a man’s world” and several such things that could demotivate her.

Karishma Tanna further added that people would often tell her that she had no connections or a godfather in Bollywood hence it would be tough for her to survive in the industry. However, the actor said that she only had the belief and the determination to look beyond such doubts and the faith to look past failure. She mentioned that just like every other boy or girl starting out in the industry, she too had all of those aspirations. She added that despite all the negatives, she had the blessings of her mother, good friends, loved ones and her fans.

Karishma Tanna highlighted the fact that she worked extremely hard on achieving what she has. She wrote that she endured a lot physically, mentally and technically to get to where she is now. Speaking about the competition in Khatron Ke Khiladi, she added that she had already prepared herself for any situation, as in if she wins or loses. However, upon winning she felt grateful that all her fellow participants rushed in to congratulate her with the same love and energy. She once again thanked her parents and expressed her gratitude towards and the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 as she closed the caption.

