'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Winner Karishma Tanna Says 'overcame Fears, Not Afraid Of Snakes'

Khatron Ke Khiladi saw an unforeseeable end after the coronavirus pandemic gave an early wrap to the show. The show was originally scheduled to finish the shoot in Bulgaria but it was wrapped up in The Film City Studio. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 witnessed the finale round and Karishma Tanna took the better of dancer and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande and actor Karan Patel to win the title of Season 10. After a nerve-wracking and spine chilling stunts, tasks, and fitness Karisma Tanna revealed her feelings post victory in an interview with a news publication.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner Karishma Tanna speaks about the show

Karisma Tanna was ecstatic about her first-ever reality show win. She revealed in an interview with a news publication that she has participated in several reality shows, but this is the only win. Before this, she has achieved a runner-up position. She says that Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is a "very real" reality show that she could have won. As per reports, Karisma Tanna is the first woman in five years to win the show after performing dangerous stunts to be a Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner Karisma Tanna also spoke about her post-victory celebrations. She revealed that as she reached home, her friends could not come over, so her neighbours brought some cake and marked her win. They all celebrated her victory together as per Karisma Tanna’s revelation in the interview.

Furthermore, winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Karisma Tanna confided during the interview that it was her mother Jasmina Tanna who believed that she would win. Her mother would pray for Karishma Tanna in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hoping that she would make until the end. It was actually Jasmina who pushed Karisma to participate in the high adrenaline show. Karishma Tanna in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 showed sporting performance and delivery during the initial shoot days in Bulgaria. As per the interview, her mother and Tanna were waiting for the results since the lockdown first started.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner Karishma Tanna on her experience

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner, Karisma Tanna, further revealed that she overcame a lot of her fears with the help of Rohit Shetty, the host of the show and also a renowned director. He apparently made it a point that Karishma Tanna faces all her fears and overcomes it in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. As a result, Tanna revealed she is no more scared of reptiles or snakes. He also called her ‘Student No 1’ as per Tanna's interview.

