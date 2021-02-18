Karishma Tanna Stuns In Blush Pink 'shaadi' Outfit, Says It Is 'so Much Fun'

Karishma Tanna shared a few pictures of herself on Instagram on February 18, 2021. In the pictures, the actor can be seen dressed in wedding finery. Her caption informed her followers that she was indeed dressed for a wedding, wherein she wrote, “Shaadis are so much fun ❤️”. In her caption, she has also credited the team who is responsible for making her look the way that she did. Her outfit was made by celebrity designer Neeta Lulla. She has also given credit to her stylists and jewellers.

Karishma Tanna's 'fun' wedding look

In Karishma Tanna’s photos, she can be seen in a blush pink lehenga-choli. Her lehenga is heavily embellished with silver threadwork and her choli has been kept plain. Her dupatta is also kept plain with just some light work on the border. She has worn jootis that look like it has been made out of the same material as her lehenga. She has donned a heavy choker set in green and pink with some jhumkas. Her hair is left loose and styled in beach waves. Her hashtags express that she feels that her look is an entire mood which she loves.

Karishma Tanna’s Instagram also saw close-ups of the look which she posted around the same time as the last post. The closeup shows her hair and makeup with more clarity as well as her elaborate jewellery. Her makeup has been kept light as her outfit and jewellery are on the heavier side. She has opted for light smoky eyes and a nude lip. Tanna has posed with her hand up so that her statement Kundan ring could be flaunted. The pose also allows her tattoo to be seen which spells out the word ‘MA’ in Hindi, which means mother.

In a few pictures that Tanna posted last week, the actor can be seen enjoying what she calls the “Weekend Mood”. In the photoshoot, Tanna is seen posing lazily as she gazed into the camera. She is wearing satin white sleepwear and sporting what is called the “bed head”. The lighting adds a sensuous feel to the picture.

