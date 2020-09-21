Karishma Tanna Opens Up About Her Film Career After Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju'

Karishma Tanna, who starred in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, received a lot of appreciation for her role as Pinky. Karishma Tanna, who recently won in the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, in an interview, said that she expected that she would get a few more roles in Bollywood after working with Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor. However, things did not turn out the way she wanted to. Read on to know more details:

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor To Start Shooting For Luv Ranjan's Film In November?

Karishma Tanna on her career in Bollywood

Karishma Tanna made her debut in Bollywood with Dosti: Friends Forever in 2005. However, she acquired fame in the industry after she played Pinky in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Even though her role as Pinky was small, the actor was critically acclaimed for her performance as Pinky.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that she signed the role with hopes of getting more films in Bollywood in the future. She said that she does not know what went wrong in the process or what people spoke about her behind the scenes.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna Shares Glimpse Of Her Enjoying Morning Tea With 'Gazab Ka Hain Din' Song

Tanna mentioned that she did Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju and her character stood out but things didn't go in her favour after that. She said that she got depressed but if she stays in that phase for a long time she won't be able to focus on the good things that are coming her way. Karishma Tanna said that she keeps challenging herself and will keep trying her best. She also added that things would have been different if she weren't an outsider but a star kid.

Karishma Tanna further mentioned she isn't sure why this happened and wondered whether is it because of her luck or about 'being there at the right time at the right place' or Bollywood just wants to take star kids. She said she considers herself as an actor and does not care about being an insider or an outsider.

She wants to concentrate on her journey and waiting for some good work to be offered to her. She also mentioned that things would have been easier if she were a star kid but said even they have their own struggles.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Don Glares & Groove To 'Aap Jaisa Koi' For Riddhima's B'day

The actor further added that she often messages people she wants to work with without any inhibitions. She appreciates their work and tells them that she wants to work with them. She said she even landed up with various roles because of the same. She shared that she wants to do a biopic on actors Madhubala, Smitha Patil or even Rekha and that she would love to do a psychological thriller.

Karishma Tanna on the work front

Karishma Tanna was last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 where she won the show. She was also seen in various TV reality shows such as Kitchen Champion, Khatra Khatra and appeared as a guest in Bigg Boss 13. She also featured in ALT Balaji's Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat web series. Amidst the pandemic, Karishma Tanna did various photoshoots for clothing brands while staying indoors.

Also Read | Riddhima Kapoor's Daughter Copies Ranbir Kapoor's Pose From 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.