Karishma Tanna VS Taapsee Pannu: Who Wore The Black Ensemble Better?

While on one hand, Karishma Tanna is one of the reputed actors in the Indian television industry, Taapsee Pannu, on the other, is one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood. When it comes to fashion and styling, the two are extremely good in their respective ways. Both actors are quite active on social media and keep their fans engaged by posting pictures in stylish outfits, almost every day. Taapsee Pannu and Karishma Tanna were recently spotted in a similar all-black ensemble. Take a look at their outfits below and decide who wore it better

Karishma Tanna vs Taapsee Pannu: Who wore the black outfit better?

Karishma Tanna's outfit

Karishma Tanna posted a picture in a black embellished stylish top and black palazzo pants. The outfit perfectly fit Karishma Tanna and she wore a delicate silver necklace. She also wore matching earrings and a ring. Karishma Tanna in the caption of the picture called herself as the lady in black as she let her hair down and posed for the pictures.

Taapsee Pannu's outfit

Taapsee Pannu wore this simple jersey dress for the photoshoot of Mauritius Tourism. She paired her turtle neck dress with a pair of leather boots and no other accessory. She tied her gorgeous curls in a bun and flaunted her tattoo on the leg, as she posed for a picture.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming projects

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Haseena Dilruba. The mystery thriller is directed by Vinil Mathew and also stars Vikrant Massey, Hansika Motwani and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on September 18, 2020.

