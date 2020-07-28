Karishma Tanna Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Says God Wanted Her To Win 'real' Reality Show

Popular TV celebrity Karishma Tanna won Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. She defeated Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande and bagged the winner's trophy. The actor had been winning the audience and the judge's heart with her stunts and performances since the beginning of the show. Winning the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Karishma Tanna also became the first woman winner on the show.

Karishma Tanna wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Speaking about her achievement, the actor said that she has been in the film industry for a while and the closest she got to winning a show or a contest was being the first runner-up. She also added and said that maybe God wanted her to win the 'real' reality show and thus made her the winner of Khatron ke Khiladi season 10.

When asked how Karishma Tanna celebrated victory, she said that she could not invite her friends over and so her neighbours bought her a cake and some amazing food.

Also Read: Karishma Tanna Grooves To 'Illegal Weapon' Song; Fan Asks 'who Won Khatron Ke Khiladi'

All the episodes of the show were shot before the lockdown except the Grand finale. The actor said that more than her, her mother was desperately waiting for the result and had been praying every day for her daughter's victory.

Karishma Tanna also added that her mother pushed her to do the show or else she would have backed off long ago. Karishma Tanna spoke about her stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and said that when she thought a task was easy, she failed at it.

Also Read: Karishma Tanna Shares Pic From Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Sets; Fans Wonder If She's The Winner

The actor also said that everyone had their good days but overall Dharmesh Yelande, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Patel were consistent. Karishma Tanna also spoke about the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and blockbuster director Rohit Shetty and said that he helped her conquer all her fears and towards the end, he succeeded.

She proudly added that she is no longer scared of snakes. Last week, producer Ekta Kapoor dropped a hint in one of her posts and congratulated Karishma Tanna on her victory. This was a major hint to the fans even before the Grand Finale aired that the Winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was Karishma Tanna.

Also Read: Karishma Tanna Reveals She Had A Fear Of Being 'out Of Sight, Out Of Mind' In The Industry

Also Read: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10': Karishma Tanna & Tejasswi Prakash's Fun Banter Is Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.