Karishma Tanna Reveals She Had A Fear Of Being 'out Of Sight, Out Of Mind' In The Industry

Karishma Tanna recently opened up about her insecurity at the beginning of her acting career. She has garnered much fame for her performances in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, and Naagin along with being a constant in Bigg Boss season eight. Read to know what she said about being relevant in the industry here-

Karishma Tanna on her fear in the industry

In a recent interview with a news portal, Karishma Tanna said that she had the fear of ‘out of sight, out of mind’, but does not feel the same anymore. She stated that people know her well enough to think about her and suggest her name. The actor mentioned that she initially felt that if someone is out of sight, they would be out of mind too.

Karishma Tanna explained that it was her biggest fear because it is an industry where they feel insecure “almost all the time”. However, she mentioned that she does not feel insecure about it anymore. She noted that if it is in her destiny and if she deserves a particular role, she will get it.

The actor said that the industry is “very uncertain” for everyone, be it film or TV stars, and one has to understand it. She mentioned that it is about being at the right place at the right time, luck, and ones’ hard work. The actor stated that people who are working in the industry have to remain positive and just wait and watch.

Karishma Tanna on her Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 experience

Karishma Tanna recently emerged as the winner of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actor said that she felt she had made the right decision by taking up the show. She mentioned that she was “very skeptical, and not confident” enough of doing the show because the genre was “scaring” her. However, Karishma revealed that her mother pushed her and now she is glad that she took part in it and it paid off.

The Sanju star disclosed that she has become more positive and calmer. She mentioned that what she realized on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was, if someone is calm during the stunts, they come out as a winner. She stated that generally, before the stunt a person is “scared” of the task itself and of other contestants doing it better than you.

Karishma noted that she has learned calmness from the show. The actor added that she is otherwise very hyper, impulsive and the experience on the show has changed her. She said that it has made her more confident about herself.

