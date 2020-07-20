Karishma Tanna Grooves To 'Illegal Weapon' Song; Fan Asks 'who Won Khatron Ke Khiladi'

On Sunday, actor Karishma Tanna shared a reel video on her Instagram feed, in which she can be seen grooving to the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer song Illegal Weapon. Karishma Tanna was seen sporting a gym look in a red sports bra and a pair of black shorts. As the video came to an end, Karishma treated her fans with adorable expressions.

The video garnered more than 125K likes and is still counting. The comments section was also flooded with praise. But amid these praises, a fan asked her about the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Before seeing what other fans had to say about the video, scroll down to watch it.

Karishma Tanna grooves to Illegal Weapon

READ | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi''10 Written Update: Contestants Fight For 'Ticket To Finale'

A fan asks about the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'

READ | Erica Fernandes Goes Snip Snip As She Flaunts Her New Hairstyle; Hina Khan Says 'Bang On'

Fan reaction to Karishma's Instagram reel

READ | Hina Khan & Karishma Tanna Pen Heartening Birthday Wishes For Pearl V Puri; See Posts

Karishma Tanna's Instagram

Apart from the reels, the 36-year-old actor has often shared various videos on the wall of her social media handles. A few days back, she shared a video on her Instagram story, giving a glimpse of her and Tejasswi Prakash's fun banter on the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. As seen in the video, Rohit Shetty and Karan Patel ask Karishma to speak in a new language, that's 'Tanna language'. At first, Karisma felt shy. However, after Karan Patel forced her to enact and give a demo, Karishma Tanna squeezed Tejasswi Prakash's cheeks and was seen talking in an amusing accent. The duo's fun banter burst an instant peal of laughter amongst others.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants

The new episodes of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are back on television as per the regular schedule. The on-going episodes see cut-throat competition between the contestants. The show features many popular celebrities from the TV fraternity.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner

In the recent episode of KKK10, host Rohit Shetty announced the top four finalists, who are Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Patel, and Balraj. The winner of KKK season 10 has not been yet revealed. The shooting for the show has been completed and there’s a buzz that Karishma Tanna has emerged as the winner of the current season. The makers will broadcast the finale episodes on July 25 and 26, on Colors TV.

READ | Aamna Sharif's Birthday: Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani, Hina Khan & Others Pour In Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.