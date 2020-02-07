Karishma Tanna Can't Get Enough Of Vitamin ‘Sea’ And These Pictures Are Proof

Karishma Tanna is all set to make a comeback in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated stunt reality show titled Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. On Saturday, Rohit Shetty also dropped the first promo of the show that featured Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Rani Chatterjee and many others dressed in school uniform. Tanna's fans have taken to social media to talk about their excitement to watch her perform some daring tasks on the show.

Meanwhile, she is quite an active member of Instagram and her regular posts often take the internet by storm. Karishma is also known to be a travel junkie and is a self-confessed water baby. Check out these pictures.

Also Read: Karishma Tanna Rocks These Stunning Yellow Outfits At Ease, See Pictures

Karishma Tanna obsessed with 'Vitamin Sea'

To happier times

Karishma can be seen basking in happiness by the seaside in this picture. She is looking lovely in a half shoulder red attire. She complimented the attire with a yellow belt. She paired it up with black glares and hoop earrings.

Mellow in yellow

Karishma makes way for a visual delight as she is seen enjoying amidst the waves. She has opted for a printed yellow and white cold shoulder attire. She has opted for hoop earrings with the whole look. Her wavy locks are further glamming up the look.

The temperature's soaring

Karishma is flaunting her toned back as she opts for this black swimsuit. She also paired it with a sheer black floral printed jacket. She also opted for black glares with the sultry look. Sipping on her cocktail, she is a complete water baby.

Born to pose

Karishma is an effortless stunner as she poses on a swing by the beach. She can be seen donning a red swimsuit which she paired with a multi-coloured sheer cape. She opted for light dangler earrings. She also opted for beach sandals with the entire look.

Also Read: Shivangi Joshi & Karishma Tanna's Lehengas You Would Want As Your Bridal Wear, See Pics

Also Read: Karishma Tanna Rocks Her Gym And Athleisure Looks, Check Out THESE Pics

Image Courtesy: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.