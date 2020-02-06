Shivangi Joshi & Karishma Tanna's Lehengas You Would Want As Your Bridal Wear, See Pics

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi surely knows how to make heads turn with her on-point style game. She is basking in the success of her daily soap that is doing very well with the audience. On the other hand, Karishma Tanna is all set to be a part of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The two popular television actors have time and again created headlines for their impeccable choices of attire. Take a look at their stunning bridal collection you will want to steal.

Shivangi Joshi and Karishma Tanna's bridal wardrobe

Shivangi Joshi

For one of her photoshoots, Shivangi Joshi was seen in a bright pink lehenga with intricate mirror work on it. She kept her hairdo simple and makeup minimal. With a heavy set of danglers, she looked perfect.

Another picture shows Shivangi Joshi donning a royal blue classy lehenga. Dressed up like a bride, she wore heavy accessories and bold makeup. Not to miss her nose-ring that caught all the attention.

Karishma Tanna

Here, Karishma Tanna can be seen wearing an abstract print lehenga. She looks like a perfect bride, with dainty accessories and nude makeup. Tanna's light-coloured lehenga could definitely be your sangeet outfit.

The next picture shows Karishma Tanna sporting a dark green heavy lehenga for one of her shoots. With the right hairdo and right accessories, her outfit glammed up even more. She wore pretty closed neck ornament. With a bindi on her forehead, Karishma's bridal outfit looked perfect.

