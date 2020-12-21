Karishma Tanna's Birthday: Did You Know She Never Thought Of Being An Actor?

Indian actor and model Karishma Tanna turned 37 on December 21, 2020. The actor is known for her roles on the Indian TV screen. She made her debut with the popular Hindi TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the year 2001. Karishma Tanna's latest interview with Pinkvilla has revealed that the actor had not thought of choosing acting as a career. Fascinatingly, it was an interesting turn of events that consequently led to her becoming a model, and then an actor. Here is the story of how she ended up in the Indian TV serial industry, on Karishma Tanna's birthday.

How Karishma Tanna ended up becoming an actor

Talking to Pinkvilla on how she ended up on the TV screen, Karishma Tanna revealed that acting has never been a career she ardently wanted to choose. The actor shared that she wanted to become an air-hostess at first, as people around her opined that tall girls like her should go for a career as such. As a child, Karishma was influenced by the ideas and spoke about how fickle-minded a child is when it comes to career choices. Later on, she expressed interest in photography and joined photography classes in her college. She shared that she found scenic beauty everywhere she went and clicked lots of pictures.

Karishma Tanna's 'Change-in-Plans'

Photography was like a passion for her until one day one of her batchmates approached her and said that her face looked very photogenic. He clicked numerous pictures of her and produced the films for her, looking at which Karishma realised that the pictures looked very attractive, she shared. She then opened up to her mother about the liking she had developing for modelling.

Her father was totally against it, but with her mother's help, Karishma sourced contacts and shared her pictures with various media agencies and ad firms. She was chosen for her first ad film for Stayfree sanitary pads, after which she tried her luck in the acting industry. Karishma also revealed that the audition for her TV serial debut for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi turned out to be a "horrible experience", but she maintained consistency and appeared on several TV serials after that.

Karishma Tanna further shared that her lack of experience in acting was also a problem for her in the initial stages of work. She expressed how she faced a lot of rejections because of the same. However, she mentioned in her interview that she learned the "hard way" and never gave up on striving for better opportunities in the future.

