Karishma Tanna Gets 1st Child Koko's Paw Impressions Made, Calls It 'paww-fect Gift'

Film and television actor Karishma Tanna recently received a 'paww-fect' gift for cherishing her memories with her four-legged companion Koko Tanna. The Sanju actor got her dog Koko's paw impressions made from Bhavna Jasra and shared a streak of pictures with her adorable pooch to boast about being a 'proud dog mom'. Posing with Koko's paw impressions, Karishma expressed that she will cherish it forever.

Karishma rejoiced as she received paw impressions of her 'one and only bacha'

Earlier today, i.e. December 11, 2020, Karishma Tanna had netizens go "aww" as she flaunted a paww-dorable gift that she received from the founder of 'First Impressions', Bhavna Jasra. Karishma took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of pictures with her pooch Koko and Bhavna to rejoice as she finally received the paw impressions of her 'one and only bacha' made. In addition to posing with her cutesy Shih Tzu and their 'paww-fect' gift, the 36-year-old penned a sweet note to thank Bhavana for it.

The Grand Masti actor wrote, "Paaww-fect gift. Got impressions done of my one n only Bacha @koko_tanna. Being a dog mom is my 'happily ever after' Thanku @bhavnajasra for this. I am goin to cherish it for life (sic)".

Check out Karishma Tanna's Instagram post below:

On the other hand, Bhavana Jasra also took to her Instagram handle to share a video with Karishma Tanna as the latter was all praise about her and the gift. Karishma couldn't thank Bhavana enough for the gift as Koko means the world to her. In the video, Karishma expressed her love for her four-legged companion, rather her 'first child', and opened up about cherishing her pooch's paw impression for a lifetime. She is also heard saying, "For a mother, i.e. Me, this is the perfect gift ever".

Sharing Karishma's video on her Instagram handle, Bhavana wrote, "Just PAWfect @karishmaktanna speaks of how grateful she was to have Bhavna Jasra come home & cast her little baby Koko’s paw impressions!! Ain’t the frame lovely? Get your doggo’s paw impressions cast forever & we promise you’ll cherish it for a lifetime".

Take a look:

