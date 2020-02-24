Karishma Tanna's Quirky Accessories Are A Must-have; See Pics

Model turned actor Karishma Tanna is a well-known face in the film industry. She starred in several television shows, gained popularity when she first starred in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her role is considered as a breakthrough role for her as an actor even today.

She has previously starred in the film, Grand Masti, where she was seen alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani. Apart from her roles as a television star, Karishma is also an avid social media user. She uploads several pictures that are loved by fans. Here’s taking a look at the actor's unconventional accessories that fans can opt for.

Karishma Tanna's unconventional accessories

Karishma Tanna opted for an elaborate earing that said ‘Sab Moh Maya hai’ in Hindi which means ‘All things in the world are unreal.’ She also opted for a ‘Trishul’ nose pin and a bindi. The actor kept her look simple as she applied an eyeliner and lip gloss.

The actor opted for an elaborate Trishul earring and a similar nose pin. To complete her look, she opted for dewy makeup and a black bindi.

Karishma Tanna opted for a white and orange pom-pom earring. Her earrings were the highlight of her look as she opted for minimal makeup to go with a white top.

The actor wore an elaborate choker that had several stones attached to it. Karishma completed her look as she opted for minimal makeup and curly hair.

