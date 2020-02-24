The Debate
Karishma Tanna's Quirky Accessories Are A Must-have; See Pics

Television News

Karishma Tanna is known for her style and the actor is not afraid to wear quirky outfits. So let’s take a look at the actor’s unconventional accessories.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karishma Tanna

Model turned actor Karishma Tanna is a well-known face in the film industry. She starred in several television shows, gained popularity when she first starred in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her role is considered as a breakthrough role for her as an actor even today.

She has previously starred in the film, Grand Masti, where she was seen alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani. Apart from her roles as a television star, Karishma is also an avid social media user. She uploads several pictures that are loved by fans. Here’s taking a look at the actor's unconventional accessories that fans can opt for.

Karishma Tanna's unconventional accessories

Karishma Tanna opted for an elaborate earing that said ‘Sab Moh Maya hai’ in Hindi which means ‘All things in the world are unreal.’ She also opted for a ‘Trishul’ nose pin and a bindi. The actor kept her look simple as she applied an eyeliner and lip gloss.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Also read | Karishma Tanna Amps Up Her Saree Game In These Stunning Pictures

The actor opted for an elaborate Trishul earring and a similar nose pin. To complete her look, she opted for dewy makeup and a black bindi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Also read | Karishma Tanna Is A Huge Fan Of Quirky Pants, These Pics Are Proof

Karishma Tanna opted for a white and orange pom-pom earring. Her earrings were the highlight of her look as she opted for minimal makeup to go with a white top.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

The actor wore an elaborate choker that had several stones attached to it. Karishma completed her look as she opted for minimal makeup and curly hair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Also read | Karishma Tanna's Experimental Looks Can Give A Creative Twist To Your Wardrobe

Also read | Karishma Tanna Can't Get Enough Of Vitamin ‘Sea’ And These Pictures Are Proof

Image courtesy: Karishma Tanna Instagram

 

 

Published:
