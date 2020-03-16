Karishma Tanna's Blue Outfits That Are Must-haves For Those Who Love The Colour!

Karishma Tanna is a television actor who is currently seen in the Hindi version of Fear Factor known as Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is one of the many participants seen battling with their fears on the show. Tanna, who was last seen in Sanju in a cameo appearance, has a massive fan following of 4 million on Instagram. Here are some of her best blue ensembles that are a must-have for all those who love blue.

Must have blue outfits donned by Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna's photos in her comfortable stylish blue pants are hard to miss

Karishma Tanna's blue gym wear is an inspiration to start taking fitness seriously

Comfy blue striped blouse and skirt are a must-have to laze around in your house

Karishma Tanna's Instagram photos with denim on denim look are a complete steal

Karishma Tanna has appeared in many iconic roles in television including serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, MTV Love School, Naagin 3, and Qayamat Ki Raat. As for her Bollywood stint, she has appeared in movies like Sanju, Grand Masti, Tina & Lolo, and many other movies as a supporting actor.

