Karishma Tanna's Blue Outfits That Are Must-haves For Those Who Love The Colour!

Television News

Karishma Tanna's blue outfits are a must-have for all the blue colour fans. Her Instagram posts are a major fashion inspiration & shouldn't be missed. See pics

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is a television actor who is currently seen in the Hindi version of Fear Factor known as Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is one of the many participants seen battling with their fears on the show. Tanna, who was last seen in Sanju in a cameo appearance, has a massive fan following of 4 million on Instagram. Here are some of her best blue ensembles that are a must-have for all those who love blue. 

Must have blue outfits donned by Karishma Tanna

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Karishma Tanna's photos in her comfortable stylish blue pants are hard to miss

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Karishma Tanna's blue gym wear is an inspiration to start taking fitness seriously

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Comfy blue striped blouse and skirt are a must-have to laze around in your house

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Karishma Tanna's Instagram photos with denim on denim look are a complete steal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Karishma Tanna has appeared in many iconic roles in television including serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, MTV Love School,  Naagin 3, and Qayamat Ki Raat. As for her Bollywood stint, she has appeared in movies like Sanju, Grand Masti, Tina & Lolo, and many other movies as a supporting actor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

