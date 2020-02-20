Karishma Tanna's Western 'tadka' For Ethnic Ensembles Is Hard To Miss; See Pics

A theatre artist, actor, dancer, and a Bigg Boss runner-up, Karishma Tanna has donned many hats in her decade long career. A popular television celebrity, Karishma Tanna made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show that ran for more than a decade made Karishma a popular name in the entertainment industry. Later on, she went on to feature in superhit television shows like Kahi To Milenge, Desh Mein Nikala Hoga Chand, Naagin among others.

The actor is known among her fans for her uber-cool style. Karishma has had an amazing style evolution over the years. She is one of the most popular celebs who is often lauded for her amazing sartorial sense. Karishma has time and again experimented a lot with her looks, the proof of which is her social media handle. The actor keeps sharing pics on her official Instagram handle and fans can't help but wonder how seamlessly she manages to slay all the looks. Also, Karishma Tanna's western tadka for ethnic ensembles are an inspiration for many. You can see it for yourself below-

Karishma Tanna's western tadka for ethnic ensembles are an inspiration

On the work front

Karishma Tanna is all set to be a part of Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is going on air from February 22, 2020, on Colors TV. The show will witness a lot of celebrity contestants competing in dangerous tasks.

