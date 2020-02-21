Karishma Tanna Shows How To Ace The Braided Look In This Throwback Picture; See

Karishma Tanna is one of the most acclaimed Indian television actors. She has featured in a lot of television shows like MTV Love School, Naagin, Nach Baliye 8 and many more. She also featured in some Bollywood movies like Sanju and Grand Masti. However, apart from her acting skills, Karishma also woos the audience with her on-point fashion game. Check out this throwback picture from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, in which the actor showed how to ace the braided look.

Karishma Tanna's braided look

On Karishma Tanna's Instagram, the actor had posted a photo herself which is a throwback picture from her time on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. In the picture, she donned a white full-sleeved crop top with black joggers with a statement belt. Her look was completed with a pair of sneakers. She seems to have gone for an athletic look.

But apart from the outfit what really seems to catch one's attention is Karishma Tanna's braided hairstyle. With the kind of look she went for, the braids were perfectly complementing it.

However, not just this but most of Karisma Tanna's photos give serious hair goals to the fashionistas out there. The actor seems to make sure that she aces the fashion game every time and everywhere. Here are some other hairstyles of the actor that one take inspiration from:

