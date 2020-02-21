Karishma Tanna Looks Ravishing In A Red Half-blazer Jumpsuit; See Pics

Television star Karishma Tanna will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She is hailed by fans for her stupendous fashion sense. She often takes to her social media to share her statement looks with her fans. Time and again, Karishma has given major fashion goals to her fans. Recently, she was seen in a gorgeous half-blazer jumpsuit that has caught the attention of her fans.

Taking to Instagram, Karishma Tanna shared a picture in which she is seen sporting a red half-blazer jumpsuit. The red outfit features one half-length blazer sleeve. She added her own charm to the look by opting for kohled eye makeup, a dash of lipstick and highlighted cheeks.

Karishma Tanna completed her look by tying her hair in a ponytail with fringes falling on her face. She accessorised her look with statement earrings. The red half-blazer look was loved by her fans as they praised and appreciated her for the look.

ALSO READ| Karishma Tanna Rocks Her Gym And Athleisure Looks, Check Out THESE Pics

Have a look at Karishma Tanna’s red outfit here:

ALSO READ| Watch Karishma Tanna & Ekta Kapoor Shelling Out Major BFF Goals In These Pics

ALSO READ| Karishma Tanna Says She Did 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' Thinking 'at Least I Won't Die'

ALSO READ| Karishma Tanna's Western 'tadka' For Ethnic Ensembles Is Hard To Miss; See Pics

What is in store for Karishma Tanna next?

Karishma Tanna will soon be a part of the popular Rohit Shetty show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian stunt reality television series. The 10th season of the series will premiere on February 22, 2020. The upcoming season of the show has been shot in Bulgaria.

ALSO READ| Karishma Tanna Is A Huge Fan Of Quirky Pants, These Pics Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.