Karisma Kapoor's Mother Babita Kapoor Recreates 'Mentalhood' Poster With A Pout; Watch

Being a mother is not an easy job for most women. From giving birth to raising a kid, women experience a roller coaster ride of emotions and experience. Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor will soon picturise all of it on the digital platform. Karisma Kapoor is all set to mark her digital debut with Zee5 Premium and Alt Balaji's upcoming web-series Mentalhood. But before the release of the series, it seems like Karisma's mother Babita Kapoor's experience was also similar, as she imitates Karisma's pose in an event.

Interestingly, on March 8, 2020, Babita Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the special screening event of Karisma Kapoor's web-series Mentalhood. Babita Kapoor was seen sporting a casual look in loose black pants and top. The shutterbugs asked the former actor to pose for a picture. Babita Kapoor, who was seemingly too shy to pose earlier, agreed to pose with Mentalhood's poster after Karisma urged her. Later, the paparazzi requested her to imitate Karisma's pose in the poster. Babita Kapoor made it more adorable when she improvised Karisma's pose from the poster with a pout.

Watch the video below:

Details of Mentalhood

After nearly two years, Karisma Kapoor will be seen on the screen in Mentalhood. The show will highlight different types of motherhood and how each mother has her own unique way of caring for their children. Apart from Karisma Kapoor, the show will also feature Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth and Tillotama Shome in lead characters. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is directed by Karishma Kohli. The trailer of the show has been released and has garnered a positive response from the audience and the critics. The comedy-drama will start streaming on the OTT platforms from March 11,2020, onwards.

