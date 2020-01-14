Kartik Aaryan Wants Imtiaz Ali To Direct Him Again After 'Aaj Kal'; Conveys It On Twitter

Kartik Aaryan evidently had a successful 2019 with multiple releases and is on his way to have a packed 2020 also. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star will feature in Imtiaz Ali directorial film Aaj Kal which is a rumoured sequel to 2009's Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The sequel will feature Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Now, Kartik has penned down a heartfelt message to the director Imtiaz Ali via his social media. Check out his post below :

Kartik Aaryan's heartfelt post for Imtiaz Ali

Thodi Aur dubbing nikaalo sir

Thoda aur direct karo mujhe #ImtiazAli ❤ pic.twitter.com/4uLExEvnlW — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 13, 2020

Kartik Aaryan shared a photo from the dubbing sessions of Aaj Kal. The film wrapped up shooting back at the end of 2019 and is currently in its post-production phase. Imtiaz Ali evidently has respect for being one of the most prominent directors in the Hindi film industry. The director also has a respect for making his actors get a better grasp of their craft, which Kartik Aaryan can be seen referencing to in the post.

Kartik and Imtiaz can be seen in a dubbing studio facing towards the screen as a still from their upcoming film can also be seen. The actor also expressed in the post how he wishes to get directed by Imtiaz Ali again.

Sara Ali Khan, back in July of 2019 had also shared a heartwarming post thanking Imtiaz Ali, Kartik Aaryan and the crew of Aaj Kal, Check out the post below:

Image Courtesy - Kartik Aaryan Instagram

