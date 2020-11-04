Karwa Chauth 2020: Niti Taylor Is 'excited' As Husband Parikshit Will Be Cooking For Her

Niti Taylor, who tied the knot with Parikshit Bawa on August 13, 2020, in a private ceremony, is all set for her first Karwa Chauth post marriage. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor spilt the beans on how she will be celebrating her first big day with her husband. Sharing her excitement, Niti mentioned that Parikshit will be cooking for her.

Niti talks about her first Karwa Chauth

More so, she added that she is going to wake up at 5 am and her husband is cooking aloo gobhi ka sabzi (Potato cabbage dish) because that’s what people are supposed to eat before sunrise. Niti added that it's really cute of Parikshit as he is cooking it for her. Giving away details about how she would go ahead with the day, Taylor said that she will dress up in the evening after taking enough rest during the day.

Not only this, Niti Taylor continued that she doesn't know what's there for dinner as Parikshit Bawa has told her that it's a surprise. She is sure that he will cooking something or will be taking her out, Niti said.

It was on October 6 when Niti Taylor took the internet by storm after she announced her marriage with Parikshit Bawa. She posted a video that gave a peek into the marriage rituals, including Mehndi and Haldi ceremonies. "We decided on FOREVER," Niti wrote on Instagram when she announced her engagement with Bawa. Pictures from the same went viral on social media. Ever since she tied the knot, Niti has been sharing glimpses of her whereabouts post-marriage.

On October 13, Niti and Parikshit completed 2 months of their marriage. To mark the special day, the actor got inked on her finger. "For the longest time, it was my dream, that the day I got married I want to get a tattoo of my husband’s name on my ring finger. I have fulfilled my wish. It was a very long name and small fingers but managed. This is my Second Monthly Anniversary gift to my better half. And yes the cute little cake. To many more celebrations." she wrote on Instagram, sharing glimpses of the tattoo.

