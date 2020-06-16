'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' Starring Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes To Start Shooting?

The entertainment industry has suffered a huge loss in the lockdown. Only a few TV shows have been getting permission to start their shooting under the new guidelines set by the Maharashtra government. It was recently reported by an entertainment portal the Kasautii Zindagi Kay is one such show that has been permitted to resume shooting.

This is good news for the fans of the show led by Parth Samthan and Erica Fernandes. It was reported that Ekta Kapoor has instructed her team to start the shooting of the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Reports added that the new episodes will be available to watch from earlier next month and that the producers have recently got permission to start the shooting. Apart from this, consultations on how the teams are working and shooting will happen soon.

'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' to resume shooting

As per media reports, the shooting will be starting on June 20. It was also reported that Parth Samthaan was in Hyderabad for a few days and he had been there to meet his friend. Kasautii Zindagi Kay team has requested the star to return to Mumbai and place himself in quarantine before the shoot starts. He will be joining the shoot only if he completes his quarantine and the shoot has been planned in the same way. They will be shooting a comeback promo at first with Erica and Parth. Earlier, it was reported that Erica was not ready to start shooting amid the pandemic.

Reports state that show's team has assured all precautions will be taken on the sets. The salaries of the actors were reportedly reduced but it was not done by Ekta Kapoor. It was reported that Ekta will be paying the team members the same salaries and they will be getting the salaries on time. Producer Rajan Shahi had also reportedly instructed his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team to start shooting, and in a few days, other Star Plus shows will also be resuming shoots.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay is the second rendition of the hit TV show which aired from 2001 to 2008. This show is a story of Anurag and Prerna who belong to two different ways of life but fall in love with each other. However, they are not able to get together due to hurdles in their lives.

