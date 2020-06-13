Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Charvi Saraf Develops COVID-19 Symptoms; Faces Trouble Testing

Recently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Charvi Saraf wrote an open letter to a leading entertainment portal, in which she shared her ordeal of trying to get a COVID-19 test done in Delhi. In her letter, Charvi Saraf also questioned the Delhi government. Charvi Saraf mentioned she started panicking after noticing that she has developed the common symptoms of COVID-19. Giving details of the symptoms, Charvi Saraf admitted that her body temperature kept picking up and dropping. Soon she started having high fever along with body ache.

Charvi's open letter

In the elaborated letter, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor said that she made few calls to the doctors and they said they don’t have COVID-19 test kits available in Delhi. She further added that private hospitals refused her saying they don’t have the facility available with them. Giving more details about the same, Charvi Saraf added that she also contacted COVID-19 helpline, but they replied that they are already full for the next two weeks.

In her further note, Charvi Saraf talked about the difficulties for common people in these pandemic times as she wrote, "If getting a test done is such a task for her, how difficult will it be for people who personally do not know any doctor? She stated a few questions such as what about people who aren't in the best of health? What about the situation of the poor who have to stand in long queues in government hospitals where the risk is higher, and can't even afford the fees of private labs?".

Charvi Saraf's letter further read that it has been five days now of her showing proper symptoms and her attempts for getting a test done have been futile. She also mentioned about the Delhi government's claim of having enough adequate test kits and arrangements for any emergency outbreak. She stated that if getting a test done to know if a person is positive or negative is an issue, she does not know how the government will help the people of Delhi. She concluded her letter while questioning if the Delhi government is interested in people like her, who are showing symptoms and coming forward to get tested.

