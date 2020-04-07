'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' Fame Parth Samthaan's Real Name Is Not What You Thought

One of the most handsome stars of the Television industry, Parth Samthaan, is currently seen as Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Even his biggest fans might go wrong when it comes to guessing his real name. Read ahead to know his real name.

Tuesday Trivia: Do you know Parth Samthaan's real name?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame, Parth Samthaan's actual birth name is Parth Laghate. He was born in a Maharashtrian family and adopted the name Parth Samthaan when he got a few roles in the industry. His name Parth Samthaan seemed to have worked wonders for him as he got a lot of recognition in the industry.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 16 Written Update: Prerna Wants To Invest In Anurag's Plan

Also Read: Erica Fernandes To Shweta Tiwari, A Look At New And Old Cast Of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

Parth Samthaan grew up in Mumbai and went to a boarding school in Panchgani. He came back to Mumbai, to study architecture. After he completed his graduation, the actor moved to study acting and also won Pantaloons Fresh Face 2012. He was first seen as a male lead in a TV show called Gumrah.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan became a household name after his role as Manik Malhotra in the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan got popular. Although Parth Samthaan has had a successful career in the television industry, the actor is yet to make a career in Bollywood films.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Parth Samthaan has self-isolated himself at home and has been making the most out of his time. Parth has been sharing his plans about how will he spend the next 21 days of this COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Fans Slam Revenge-story; Demand Anurag In Better Position!

Also Read: Erica Fernandes And Other Actors Of Kasautii Zindagii Kay - Changes Post The 8-year Leap

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.