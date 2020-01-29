Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 29 Update | Sweet Moments Between Anurag And Prerna

Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif is amongst India's most loved TV serials. In the last episode of KZK, Komolika mentions Jagga in front of Anurag. He suspiciously asks her how she knows his name? Read on to know what happened on the episode of January 29.

The episode starts with Anurag asking Komolika aka Sonalika about Jagga. She lies to him by saying that she heard the name from him but he tells her that he didn't know about Jagga's name until she mentioned it. Scared Sonalika changes the situation by telling Anurag that she remembers listening to the name before when Anurag was saving Prerna from falling. Innocent Anurag believes her and tells her that he will not let the culprit behind all this get away.

While waiting for Shivani to bring Haldi ka Doodh, Prerna walks outside and meets Sonalika. They end up in a quarrel where Prerna tells Sonalika that Anurag saved her so she won against her. Furious, Sonalika threatens her by saying, "Teri Dhadkano Se Mujhe Nafrat Hai. Jab Tak Teri Dhadkan Bandh Nahi Kar Dungi Mujhe Chain Nahi Aayega." Shivani arrives with a glass of Haldi ka Doodh and offers her.

Prerna and Shivani are talking to each other about Anurag. Prerna tells Shivani that even if Anurag has lost his memories, his love is still alive inside his heart and this is why there is a connection between them. Anurag enters the room and asks them about their conversation. Shivani leaves the room, and Anurag and Prerna share a moment of laughter. Anurag asks her to drink the milk and when she says no, he makes her drink with his own hands. Viraj, who is going to marry Prerna, listens to all the conversation between Prerna and Shivani which shocks him. He then notices the chemistry between Anurag & Prerna and leaves the place.

Meanwhile, Sonalika walks to Anurag's mom to ask for some sleeping pills, telling her that she is unable to sleep. Anurag's mom gives her the medkit. She takes the medicine with deception and lies to Basu's mom that she doesn't need it. In the show ahead, Komolike gives Anurag the sleeping pill by mixing it in his water and goes to kill Jagga. Will she be able to kill her threat or Anurag and Prerna will catch her red-handed? Fans will get to know in the next episode.

