Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For The March 9, 2020 Episode: Prerna Meets Anurag

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Written Update For The March 9, 2020 Episode

The episode starts with Anurag asking Veena if she has 25 shawls as he needed to gift his friend. Veena said all the shawls were sold, so Anurag kept the money and left the shop. Veena let Anurag know that she does not need his charity in a loud manner to which Suman asks her to calm down and treat him as a regular customer. Veena gives the money left by Anurag to a beggar when Suman asks her what she is doing with tears in her eyes. Veena says that Anurag never bothered to tell them about Prerna for the last 8 years and that she could even see Prerna smiling when she left with Anurag. This is when Prerna approaches and Veena gets surprised.

Prerna hugs both of them and apologizes for not being able to contact them. Veena says she thought Anurag had harmed her in some way to which Prerna replies that she is not completely wrong. Prerna tells them that Anurag tried to kill her and thinks she is dead which left Veena in shock.

On the other hand, Kuki likes the college she got admission to. She received a call from Mr Bajaj who asks for Prerna only to know she has gone to the pandal. Kuki thanked Mr Bajaj for her admission when he tells her to be with Prerna and not to leave her. Kuki goes to see Prerna when Mohini smiles looking at a girl. Nivedita asks Rakhi to enquire where Tapur went off to. Rakhi tells her that Tapur has gone to talk to Anupam. Tapur addresses Anupam as Jiju when Nivedita corrects her by saying they are divorced now and leaves. To this, Rakhi tells them that their divorce happened on a bitter note which left Mohini surprised. Tanisha tells everyone she arrived by flight and goes and hugs Anurag. He goes and attends a phone call and tells Komolika that he will be going home as Kaushika's lunch is ready at home. Suddenly the diya falls and the entire area catches fire. Anurag emphatically tries to help everyone when Prerna comes and sees him.

Prerna thinks that he never believed in Maa Durga and made their marriage into a joke, but now trying to show his fake belief by trying to save an idol whereas he has no regards for actual women. Suddenly a pillar falls over Anurag and leaves him unconscious. Mr Bajaj is looking at Prerna’s picture when he got her file which he wanted to keep with her other important things. When he opened the drawer he sees a picture of Anurag. He thinks he was wrong in sending Prerna there but soon realizes that maybe it is their bond that attracts them towards each other. He gets an important call and leaves attending it.

Prerna screams for help as Anurag sees her and loses consciousness. She tries to help but their memories flood her thoughts. Prerna tries to wake him up as she waited for this moment for 8 years to her revenge but now that they have met this accident is taking that away from Prerna. She says she will settle scores tomorrow and gets up when something hits her head and she falls on Anuarg’s lap. This is where the episode ends.

