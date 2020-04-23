'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' And Other TV Shows That Were Shot In Foreign Countries

Over, the past few years, Hindi television serials have grown in terms of content and execution. A number of serials have started having a higher budget which has resulted in better-looking visuals. Here is a look at a few serials that were shot in foreign locations to suit the plotline of the serial.

Hindi serial shot in foreign locations

1. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most successfully running shows of the present time. The plot of this serial revolves around the lives of two love birds who have many adversities coming their way. A number of sequences in the show were shot in Switzerland. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 stars actors like Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in pivotal roles.

2. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has been one of the most followed serials of its time. The story of this serial revolves around a middle-class woman and her marriage with a business tycoon. A few parts of this serial were shot in Dubai and Australia. The serial stars actors like Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles.

3. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

Saath Nibhana Saathiya is a drama serial that ran for a long time on Star Plus. The plot of this serial revolves around two friends and how they deal with problems in their family life. Saath Nibhana Saathiya has its sequences shot at Lake Geneva, Ticino, Swiss Alps, and Lucerne. It stars Rupal Patel and Vandana Vithani in pivotal roles.

Read 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' Fame Parth Samthaan's Real Name Is Not What You Thought

Also read 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Cast To Welcome New Member As Mr Bajaj's Son?

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the fan favourite serials that is loved for its comic timing. The show revolves around the lives of people who live in the same building. A part of this serial was shot in Hong kong. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars actors like Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Read Erica Fernandes Feels Nostalgic As She Watches 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' 1st Episode At Home

Also read Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Fans Slam Revenge-story; Demand Anurag In Better Position!

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.