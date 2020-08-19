'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' New Promo: Anurag Basu & Prerna Bajaj To Reunite?

On Tuesday night, Star Plus' official Instagram account unveiled a new promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. As seen in the clip, Anurag Basu and Prerna Bajaj (Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes) are caught in an emotional moment as they ponder why there has been a huge drift between them. As soon as the promo was up, fans gushed to talk about it.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 new promo

As seen in the video, a broken Erica weeps in a room. Anurag, who crosses her way, tries to console her. As soon as Prerna looks up, she questions why he snatched away everything from her. Prerna asks why he did not think about their child, Sneha. After which, Anurag feels helpless and hugs her. He tells himself that from now on, he will not make Prerna cry.

The twist in the tale takes place when Komolika bumps into them. She loses her cool when she sees the duo caught up in an emotional moment. Both Anurag and Prerna are left stunned. On sharing the new promo, the makers wrote, "Hatred did AnuPre apart, will destiny reunite them again for good? Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Tonight 8 pm." Fans gave the new twist a thumbs-up as they gushed to express excitement.

Also Read | Erica Fernandes won't be replaced by Divyanka Tripathi on Kasautii, actor clarifies on IG

Also Read | Sahil Anand quits 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', says he wants to concentrate on better projects

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast

Coming to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast, rumours about Parth Samthaan's exit from the show are doing the rounds. After which, some reports also suggested that Erica Fernandes is also going to quit the show. However, Divyanka Tripathi, who was rumoured to be replacing Erica, refuted the news and clarified that she is not joining the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Meanwhile, Sahil Anand has reportedly decided to quit the show to concentrate on other projects.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' written update for Aug 17: Anurag confesses he still loves Prerna

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 updates

As per the recent episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Anurag and Moloy indulge in a brutal conversation. Moloy is shattered to learn how Anurag pushed Prerna off the cliff. However, a pain-filled Anurag consoles Moloy and explains everything to him. Komolika, who is eavesdropping their conversation, wonders why the duo cried. Meanwhile, Prerna blames Anurag for Kuki's rustication.

Also Read | Is Erica Fernandes leaving 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' after actor Parth Samthaan?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.