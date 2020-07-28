Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor Aamna Sharif Pens A Heart-felt Note On COVID Crisis

Aamna Sharif is playing the character of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She recently took Instagram to write a heartfelt note on the Coronavirus crisis. She shared her personal experience through the post and assured her fans that she was safe and sound. One of Aamna Sharif's staff member had tested positive for the virus after which her entire family was quarantined.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Aamna Sharif pens a heartfelt note on COVID-19 crisis

Aamna Sharif shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram account. She wrote,'' Times are difficult, the path ahead is even tougher, decisions are foggy and panic continues to multiply and spread faster than the virus itself'' (sic). The Aloo Chaat actor further wrote that despite her entire family taking the necessary steps to sanitise themselves as well the groceries, and the other things that come into their house one her staff members was tested positive for the virus. The boy who was tested positive has been quarantined and being treated. Soon after her house help was tested positive for the virus, her entire family tested.

Aamna Sharif's family tested negative for the virus and still chose to stay home quarantined. The actor shared how she felt before the results came. Aamna Sharif shared that she had to step out and resume shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, but chose to shoot from home. Further speaking about shooting from home, she said that it is not easy. Her home is not equipped to shoot, since it is her private space, yet she has been trying hard to make the best of what she has. She added that despite the challenges she has been trying her best to shoot from home.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor further wrote that after all that she went through, throughout the week, she realised how important it is to count one's blessings. Aamna Sharif said that her family stood by her strong, helping her manage to shoot and also remain positive during these tough times. She said that those close to her have been sending her positive messages for which the actor is grateful. She ended her note saying that we will make it through and urged her followers to stay safe, stay positive and negative to the virus.

