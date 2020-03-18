'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 18 Written Update: Komolika Appoints Ronit As New CEO

In the March 18 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika fired Nivedita from the post of CEO and made her the head cook of their house instead. She appointed Ronit as the new CEO of the Basu company and asked him to defeat Prerna. meanwhile, Prerna found out that her family lived in a chawl.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 18 episode began with Komolika shouting on Nivedita. After she left, Nivedita started crying and told Mohini about Komolika’s ill-treatment. But Mohini tried to pacify her saying Komolika did a lot for them and saved Moloy. A flashback scene showed Moloy admitted in the hospital for the need of blood. Komolika gave him blood and saved his life.

Meanwhile, Prerna and Kuki were driving when they spotted Veena. Prerna followed Veena and got shocked to see them living in a chawl. They were living in a very poor condition with barely anything to eat. Prerna knocked on the door and Veena opened it. Prerna asked to take them with her but Veena said she would not go live in Mr Bajaj’s house.

The next day, Ronit came to meet Komolika. Mohini also greeted him. Komolika asked if she had got the special rasgulla for Ronit. Mohini said yes and went to get it for him. Komolika asked Nivedita to also join. She announced that Ronit would be the new CEO of the Basu company. Everyone got shocked. Ronit asked if Komolika was serious. Komolika said yes and hugged him. Ronit said he would not let Komolika down. But Komolika said he had to prove himself by defeating Prerna. Ronit said he would do it.

After Ronit left, Komolika asked Nivedita not to feel bad. She taunted Nivedita saying she trusted her performance whether it be that of a CEO or head cook. Saying this Komolika left. Nivedita said it was not funny while Mohini tried to console her. The episode ended here.

