'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 12 Written Update: Anurag Finally Meets Prerna

In the March 12 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika ill-treated Mohini. Anurag lost the bid to Prerna and finally realised Prerna was back. later, they got stuck inside the elevator

Kasautii Zindagii Kay written update

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay March 12 episode began with Anurag increasing the bid for the land to 55 crores. Prerna called Mr Bajaj and handed the phone to the manager. But Mr Bajaj asked him to let Prerna have the land. The manager tried to tell that the bid was double the actual value of the land. But Mr Bajaj still agreed and Prerna thanked him, increasing the bid to 60 crores. Meanwhile, Kaushik is stopped by a guard at the door.

In the Basu house, Mohini opened the door to reveal her friends. She invited her inside. Just then Komolika got angry on a servant who made coffee for her. She threw the coffee and asked Mohini to make it. Mohini’s friend asked her why was she making the coffee. She also asked that did Mohini ever think that Sonalika did not value her as much as Prerna did. Mohini left without saying anything.

Meanwhile, at the auction, Shaumik stopped Anurag from bidding further and Prerna won the auction. Prerna asked the manager to check with the formalities while she talked to the media. Anurag came to congratulate her but ended up taunting her. He turned to go but just then Prerna turned towards him and replied back.

Anurag was shocked to see her. He asked her how did she survive and come back. Prerna replied to make his life hell. But Anurag tried to insult her she was not wanted there so why was she back. however, Prerna retorted saying Anurag was getting scared. They argued a bit more after which Prerna left.

But Prerna and Anurag got inside the same lift. But suddenly the lift got stuck and they started to argue again. Anurag called Kaushik for help. Kaushik told Kuki that Prerna would also be needing her help since she was stuck inside with Anurag.

But Kuki did not believe him and called Prerna to know where was she. Prerna said she was stuck inside the lift. Just then, the light goes off inside the lift. They continued to argue. The episode ended here.

